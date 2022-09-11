  1. Home
  2. The Node
  3. Top Ten Facts About King Charles III

Top Ten Facts About King Charles III

Published September 11th, 2022 - 12:04 GMT
King Charles III
Britain's King Charles III reacts during a meeting of the Accession Council inside St James's Palace in him as the new King. (Photo by Victoria Jones / POOL / AFP)

Following the death of the longest-serving Monarch in the UK last Thursday, Charles III, 73, has become the new king in an official ceremony that took place at St. James's Palace in London near Buckingham Palace.

Also ReadPredicted Date of Queen’s Death: Reveals Date of King Charles III PassingPredicted Date of Queen’s Death: Reveals Date of King Charles III Passing

King Charles III's ceremony was attended by several Royal Family members along with ex-prime ministers as well as the newly-appointed Prime Minister Liz Truss, who took the office after meeting the Queen at Balmoral, where she was asked to form a government to become the 56th PM of the UK.

King Charles III is expected to spend much of the first days of his reign leading his country in mourning Queen Elizabeth II, whose state funeral will be held on Sept. 19 in Westminster Abbey, according to Buckingham Palace.

King Charles III, born on November 14, 1948, in Buckingham Palace, was the first child of then-Princess Elizabeth, Duchess of Edinburgh, and Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, and the first grandchild of King George VI and Queen Elizabeth.

Shocking facts about King Charles III 

Tags:King Charles IIICharles IIIQueen Elizabeth IIukBritain

© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...