Top Ten Facts About King Charles III

Following the death of the longest-serving Monarch in the UK last Thursday, Charles III, 73, has become the new king in an official ceremony that took place at St. James's Palace in London near Buckingham Palace.

King Charles III's ceremony was attended by several Royal Family members along with ex-prime ministers as well as the newly-appointed Prime Minister Liz Truss, who took the office after meeting the Queen at Balmoral, where she was asked to form a government to become the 56th PM of the UK.

King Charles III is expected to spend much of the first days of his reign leading his country in mourning Queen Elizabeth II, whose state funeral will be held on Sept. 19 in Westminster Abbey, according to Buckingham Palace.

King Charles III, born on November 14, 1948, in Buckingham Palace, was the first child of then-Princess Elizabeth, Duchess of Edinburgh, and Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, and the first grandchild of King George VI and Queen Elizabeth.

Why was King Charles III, when he was Prince, learning Arabic?



He said it was so he could understand the Qur’an. How many people in parliament would do that? How many of us have done that?



