Chernobyl: Why Could Radiation Leaks Become Imminent?

Ukraine's retired nuclear power plant Chernobyl, the site of the worst nuclear meltdown in history, has been disconnected from its power source by Russian forces, Ukrainian officials reported on Wednesday March 9.

Ukraine's power grid operator Ukrenergo announced on Telegram that, "Because of military actions of Russian occupiers, the nuclear power plant in Chernobyl was fully disconnected from the power grid."

Ukrenergo wrote on Facebook that diesel-fueled backup generators were being used for emergency power that would last for 48 hours, but emergency repairs were needed to restore regular functions at the plant.

Ukraine’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba wrote on Twitter, “Reserve diesel generators have a 48-hour capacity to power the Chernobyl NPP. After that, cooling systems of the storage facility for spent nuclear fuel will stop, making radiation leaks imminent.”

Reserve diesel generators have a 48-hour capacity to power the Chornobyl NPP. After that, cooling systems of the storage facility for spent nuclear fuel will stop, making radiation leaks imminent. Putin’s barbaric war puts entire Europe in danger. He must stop it immediately! 2/2 — Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) March 9, 2022

However, even with a total loss of power, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) reported there were enough measures already in place at Chernobyl that there was no “critical impact on safety.”

“IAEA says heat load of spent fuel storage pool and volume of cooling water at Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant sufficient for effective heat removal without need for electrical supply,” the IAEA wrote on Twitter.

IAEA says heat load of spent fuel storage pool and volume of cooling water at #Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant sufficient for effective heat removal without need for electrical supply. IAEA update from March 3: https://t.co/x5IlduZQOn — IAEA - International Atomic Energy Agency (@iaeaorg) March 9, 2022

According to the IAEA, Ukraine has 15 operational nuclear reactors at four sites across the country which provide approximately half of the country’s power.

“The IAEA continues to closely monitor developments in Ukraine, with a special focus on the safety and security of its nuclear power reactors,” the IAEA wrote in a statement. “The IAEA remains in constant contact with its counterpart and will continue to provide regular updates on the situation in Ukraine.”