Child Marriages Spike Upwards in Jordan's Covid

ALBAWABA - Underage marriages are increasing in Jordan because of the Covid-19 pandemic. Solidarity is Global Institute in Amman told the Jordan Times that underage marriages increased in 2020 by 11.8 percent.

The local women organization told the English daily that there were 7,964 underage marriage contracts in 2020, that is where one spouse was under the age of 18.

The SISI added the underage marriages increased by 1.2 percent over 2019 and that 2,117 girls aged between 15 and 16 years old, that’s 26.5 percent. Such data were from the Supreme Justice Department.

Jordanian sociologist Hussein Al Khozahe points out there are great dangers and grave consequences of this phenomenon on society and children. “It deprives children of their right to make their own decisions, their right to social life and the right to education, he told the Jordan Times.