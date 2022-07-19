China: 8 Injured in Gas Blast in Beichen District

At least eight people were injured in a gas explosion in China on Tuesday, state media reported.

A blast happens at a residential building in a community in Beichen district of North China's Tianjin, July 19, 2022. [Photo/people.com.cn] pic.twitter.com/YbGnPlE6EF — 会做饭的萨摩耶 (@NicoleWang1222) July 19, 2022

The explosion at a house in Beichen district of North China’s Tianjin municipality damaged the six-story building, state-run Global Times reported.

A rescue and relief operation is underway, while officials are probing the cause of the explosion.



