China: 8 Injured in Gas Blast in Beichen District

Published July 19th, 2022 - 10:36 GMT
The explosion at a house in Beichen district damaged the six-story building.

At least eight people were injured in a gas explosion in China on Tuesday, state media reported.

The explosion at a house in Beichen district of North China’s Tianjin municipality damaged the six-story building, state-run Global Times reported.

A rescue and relief operation is underway, while officials are probing the cause of the explosion.


