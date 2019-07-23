China: Hong Kong Violence is Incited by The US

China has blamed US officials for inciting the violent protests that have hit Hong Kong, asking them to remove their “black hands” from the semi-autonomous Chinese region.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying made the remarks when she was asked about the protests in Hong Kong at a news briefing in Beijing on Tuesday.

“We can see that US officials are even behind such incidents,” she said, referring to the instances of violence during the protests.

“The US should know one thing, that Hong Kong is China’s Hong Kong, and we do not allow any foreign interference,” Hua said. “We advise the US to withdraw their black hands.”

Hong Kong has been the scene of violent protests for weeks over an extradition bill that the government has essentially backed away from.





Still, the protesters continue to rally, also demanding Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam’s resignation.

The protests have at times been violent, with the protesters throwing objects at police or vandalizing government buildings and streets.

Hong Kong, a former British colony, was returned to China in 1997 under a “one country, two systems” deal that guarantees it a level of autonomy, including a separate and independent legal system.

Beijing has warned against foreign interference as well as violence by the protesters.

This article has been adapted from its original source.