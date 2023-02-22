  1. Home
  3. China mine collapse kills 2

China mine collapse kills 2

Published February 22nd, 2023 - 04:25 GMT
mine collapse
(Shutterstock/ file photo)

ALBAWABA - At least two people were killed in China after a mine collapse in Inner Mongolia region on Wednesday.

Local Chinese news reported that more than 50 are missing in the mine collapse in the western part of the Alxa League region around lunchtime.

"Currently, the incident has caused the deaths of two people and injured six, with 53 missing," CCTV revealed.

Rescue operations, consisting of eight teams, began to pull survivors out of the rubble, the government of Alxa League said in a statement.

A video was shared online showing the first moments of the coal mine collapse.

© 2000 - 2023 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

