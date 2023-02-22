China mine collapse kills 2

ALBAWABA - At least two people were killed in China after a mine collapse in Inner Mongolia region on Wednesday.

Local Chinese news reported that more than 50 are missing in the mine collapse in the western part of the Alxa League region around lunchtime.

🚨 Breaking:



🇨🇳 50 Stuck After China Mine Collapse: Two Killed, Reports



On Wednesday, a "catastrophic collapse" occurred in a mine in Inner Mongolia, and rescuers are currently working to free the trapped miners. pic.twitter.com/KIJzmsEIaO — OsintTV📺 (@OsintTV) February 22, 2023

"Currently, the incident has caused the deaths of two people and injured six, with 53 missing," CCTV revealed.

Rescue operations, consisting of eight teams, began to pull survivors out of the rubble, the government of Alxa League said in a statement.

A video was shared online showing the first moments of the coal mine collapse.