China names Li Shangfu as defence minister

Published March 12th, 2023 - 06:32 GMT
Li Shangfu swear an oath after they were elected during the fifth plenary session of the National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing
(Photo by NOEL CELIS / AFP)

ALBAWABA China has named Li Shangfu a general under US sanctions as its new defence minister, creating an additional hurdle for military dialogue as the two countries fret that geopolitical tensions could boil over into conflict.

 


Shangfu's appointment was confirmed after the rubber-stamp parliament, the National People's Congress, voted overwhelmingly to approve his nomination by Premier Li Qiang for the new cabinet, on Sunday.


Li Shangfu was born in 1958 in Chengdu, the capital of the southwestern province of Sichuan.

He is the serviceman of the second generation - his father Li Shangfu participated in the civil war in China, in the war against Japan and rose through the ranks to the position of the deputy commander of railway troops of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) of China.


Li Shangfu served at the Xichang Satellite Launch Center for 31 years in total. In 2003, he was appointed to the position of the chief of the Center.

In 2018, former President Donald Trump's administration sanctioned Li and the Chinese Equipment Development Administration - for which he was responsible at the time - for purchasing Russian weapons, including a Su-35 fighter jet and an S-400 surface-to-air missile system.

