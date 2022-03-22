  1. Home
  China: No Survivors From Boeing 737 Crash

Published March 22nd, 2022 - 05:37 GMT
The Chinese state broadcaster said that no survivors were reported from the Eastern Airlines crash in Guangxi hills yesterday.

Boeing 737-800 was heading from Kunming to Guangzhou when it crashed to earth in Guangxi province, caught fire, and caused a forest fire.

China Eastern Airlines was carrying132 people on board.

China's President Xi Jinping has urged authorities to open an investigation to determine the cause of the plane crash.

