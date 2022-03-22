China: No Survivors From Boeing 737 Crash

The Chinese state broadcaster said that no survivors were reported from the Eastern Airlines crash in Guangxi hills yesterday.

Boeing 737-800 was heading from Kunming to Guangzhou when it crashed to earth in Guangxi province, caught fire, and caused a forest fire.

BREAKING: Chinese state broadcaster reports no survivors from China Eastern Airlines crash — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) March 22, 2022

China Eastern Airlines was carrying132 people on board.

China's President Xi Jinping has urged authorities to open an investigation to determine the cause of the plane crash.