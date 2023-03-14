  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. China to resume issuing visas after COVID-19

China resumes issuing visas after COVID-19

Published March 14th, 2023 - 08:03 GMT
China to resume issuing visas after COVID-19 pandemic
Shutterstock
Highlights
China will resume issuing various categories of visas for foreigners

ALBAWABA - Three years after travel bans, China announced that it will resume issuing various categories of visas to foreigners as of Wednesday.

Also ReadEuropean airlines slide over China Covid-19 fearsEuropean airlines slide over China Covid-19 fears

China revoked issuing visas in March 2020 after COVID-19 pandemic ripped through Chinese cities and spread globally.

The removal of this last cross-border control measure, imposed to guard its population against COVID-19, comes after authorities last month declared victory over the virus deadly virus that killed nearly 7 million people worldwide. 

"The decision is made to further facilitate cross-border travel," the state-run news agency Xinhua reported, citing information from the country’s foreign ministry.

Areas in China that required no visas before the pandemic will revert to visa-free entry, the foreign ministry said on Tuesday. This will include the southern tourist island of Hainan, a long-time favorite destination for Russians, as well as cruise ships passing through Shanghai port.

The list, however, still excludes Japan, South Korea, Australia and the United States.

Inbound travelers are advised to consult with their local China embassies or consulates for more detailed requirements and procedures. 

China took less than two months to achieve a "smooth transition" in its response to COVID-19 and that the country's strategies and measures had been completely correct, New Premier Li Qiang said on Monday.

Tags:ChinaCOVID -19VisatravelWorld

© 2000 - 2023 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...