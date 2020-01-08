China Shows Footage of Its Nuclear-Carrier Hypersonic DF-26 Missile

China has released rare footage of its nuclear-capable, hypersonic missile DF-26 being launched during a military exercise.

The mighty weapon, commissioned to the People's Liberation Army in 2018, is able to reach US territory and destroy aircraft carriers, according to previous reports.

Beijing did not reveal the time or location of the exercise, but footage of the launch was recently released by the country's state broadcaster China Central Television Station.

The clip was also shared by the Rocket Force, part of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) which handles Beijing's growing missile arsenal.

The military division did not mention the model of the missile in the video shared on Saturday on Weibo, the Chinese equivalent to Twitter.

The clip shows a missile being launched from a desert.

'The rocket rose into the sky like a giant, flaming dragon, piercing through fog and clouds and charging towards vast space,' the troop wrote.

State media China Daily confirmed that the missile was DF-26 or Dongfeng-26, a medium-to-long-range missile said to be able to reach Guam, a US territory about 2,000 miles from the Chinese coast.

The official newspaper made the announcement through its official account on short-video platform Douyin.

According to Sina Military, DF-26 could reach a top speed of Mach 18, which is 18 times faster than the speed of sound (1,125 feet per second).

The report also said that the missile could carry a four-million-tonne nuclear warhead and strike a target as far as 6,000 kilometres (3,728 miles) away.

DF-26 was developed and built solely by Chinese engineers and was commissioned to the PLA Rocket Force on April 16, 2018, according to People's Daily Online which cited a clip from state broadcaster CCTV.

It is said the missile is capable of carrying nuclear warheads and striking 'important targets on land and medium-to-large ships at sea with precision'.

DF-26 made its first public appearance in September, 2015, during a military parade in Beijing to mark the 70th anniversary of the end of World War II.

It was also flaunted on October 1 last year during a parade to mark the 70th anniversary of the founding of the Communist nation.

Beijing claimed to own about 2,500 ballistic missiles - including one of the world's most powerful weapons DF-41 - in a propaganda video released in 2017.

The same video also said that other countries shouldn't be afraid of China's 'advanced artillery force' because Beijing would not deploy the weapons unless it is provoked.

DF-41 missile is said to have the longest range of any ballistic rockets in the world, and could reach London or the United States with nuclear warheads.

The PLA has two series of missiles, the Dongfeng or 'East Wind' guided missiles and the Julang or 'Giant Wave' nuclear submarine missiles.

This article has been adapted from its original source.