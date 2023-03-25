Chocolate factory blast kills 2 in US

ALBAWABA - At least two people were killed and several others were reported missing in a chocolate factory blast in the United States, Fox News reported.

Eight people were also injured in the chocolate factory explosion in southeastern Pennsylvania on Friday, but none of them is in serious condition.

NEW - Massive explosion reported in a factory that produces chocolate in Reading, Pennsylvania pic.twitter.com/wqyr9Kzh9r — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) March 24, 2023

West Reading Borough Police Department Chief Wayne Holben confirmed that nine are missing in the explosion at the R.M. Palmer Co. factory in West Reading shortly before 5 p.m.

Rescue teams rushed to the blast scene to stop the blaze and rescue those who were affected by the debris.

A video showing the exact moment of the blast in the chocolate factory in the U.S. was released showing a huge explosion with a cloud of thick grey smoke rising into the sky and tons of debris scattered in the air.