Church Leaders Warn Britain Not to Move Its Embassy to Jerusalem

Christian church leaders in Jerusalem on Monday voiced concern over British plans to relocate the UK Embassy from Tel Aviv to the occupied city.

In a statement, the Council of the Patriarchs and Heads of the Churches in Jerusalem said it noted “with grave concern the recent call” of new British Prime Minister Liz Truss to review the embassy’s location.

“This directive was in response to the request of the Conservative Friends of Israel, who seek to have the embassy moved from its present location in Tel Aviv to a new site in Jerusalem,” the church leaders said.

The council warned that the possible embassy relocation “would undermine the special status of Jerusalem and torpedo any political negotiations aimed at advancing the peacemaking.”

It called on the UK to redouble its "diplomatic efforts towards facilitating the restart of negotiations between Israel and the Palestinian Authority."

Jerusalem remains at the heart of the Israel-Palestine conflict, with Palestinians hoping East Jerusalem, now occupied by Israel, might eventually serve as the capital of a future Palestinian state.