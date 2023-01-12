Clashes continue in Peru as people mourn beloved ones

ALBAWABA - Anti-government protests erupted in Peru weeks ago leading to the death of 41 people. Unrest continues across the country as people are mourning their relatives killed.

Mass funerals were held on Wednesday for those killed in the latest violent protests across the country. Strikes were also announced in some cities to pressure the new government to resign.

Peru protests spread to Cusco, gateway city to Machu Picchu https://t.co/zoxE4MMVKw — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) January 12, 2023

Demonstrations started as protesters demanded the resignation of President Dina Boluarte, who took over after the ouster and arrest of her predecessor Pedro Castillo on Dec. 7.

Peru authorities in Cusco stated that 37 civilians and six police officers were wounded yesterday when protesters tried to control Alejandro Velasco Astete International Airport.

Videos of people clashing with policemen and throwing stones at them were released as thousands of protesters took to the streets calling to overthrow the new government.

BBC reported that the family of ousted President Pedro Castillo moved to Mexico after being offered asylum there.