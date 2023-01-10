  1. Home
  Peru: 17 Killed in anti-government protests

January 10th, 2023
Peru protests
Peru protests 12 December, 2022 (AFP )

ALBAWABA - At least 17 people died in Peru in anti-government protests, Monday. The news is trending all over the social media.

Protestors died as they clashed with security forces after they tried to storm an airport in the southern city of Juliaca according to AFP

The latest violence is part of the month-old political crisis gripping the country.  Like others have for the past month, these protesters were demanding the departure of President Dina Boluarte, who took over after the ouster and arrest of then president Pedro Castillo on December 7 according to the French news agency. 

 

