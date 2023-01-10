Peru: 17 Killed in anti-government protests

ALBAWABA - At least 17 people died in Peru in anti-government protests, Monday. The news is trending all over the social media.

At least 17 dead in anti-government protests in southern Peru https://t.co/66Y9QLm5rk — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) January 10, 2023

Protestors died as they clashed with security forces after they tried to storm an airport in the southern city of Juliaca according to AFP.

At least 12 died when anti-government protesters in Peru clashed with law enforcement officials. The protesters were demanding the resignation of President Dina Boluarte.https://t.co/L4FQEpS5B8 — DW News (@dwnews) January 10, 2023

The latest violence is part of the month-old political crisis gripping the country. Like others have for the past month, these protesters were demanding the departure of President Dina Boluarte, who took over after the ouster and arrest of then president Pedro Castillo on December 7 according to the French news agency.