Clashes in Lebanon's Al-Khahaleh: two killed in confrontation involving Hezbollah

ALBAWABA- Two individuals were killed in clashes on Wednesday between armed members of Lebanon's Hezbollah and residents of a Christian town, according to two security sources cited by Reuters.

The confrontations ensued after residents surrounded an overturned truck near the mountainous town of Al-Khahaleh. Lebanese news channel "Al-Jadeed" reported that the truck, believed to be affiliated with Hezbollah, was lifted in Al-Khahaleh using an army vehicle.

This incident is not the first of its kind involving such trucks passing through the town. The contents of the truck remain unknown, leading the Lebanese army to restrict access to the area.

Prime Minister Najib Mikati is closely monitoring the situation and urging expedited investigations, in collaboration with Army Commander General Joseph Aoun.

Residents of Al-Khahaleh released a statement stating that armed individuals had fired upon the town's residents, resulting in the death of a young man. In response, they have chosen to block the road in both directions.