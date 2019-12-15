Climate Protesters Disrupt Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport

Climate protesters occupied part of Schiphol airport in the Netherlands capital Saturday.

Police warned Greenpeace and Extinction Rebellion group members to end their occupation before declaring an emergency situation and arresting 26 protesters.

Protesters demanded a reduction of flights from the airport and increasing train service, as well as an increase to the price of plane tickets, as an alternative to short distance flights.

Due to the protests there were disruption throughout the day at the entrances and exits at the airport.