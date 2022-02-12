Coalition Continues to Attack Houthi Targets in Yemen

  1. Home
Published February 12th, 2022 - 06:29 GMT
Houthi militia
Yemeni pro-government fighters man a position near al-Muhsam camp during fighting to drive the pro-Iran Huthi rebels from the area of Harad, in Yemen's Hajjah province on February 4, 2022.

The Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen has struck targets in Sanaa, Al Ekhbariya reported early on Saturday.

The strikes came after Thursday's drone attack on Saudi Arabia's Abha Airport by the Iran-back Houthi militia.

The strikes came after Thursday’s drone attack on Saudi Arabia's Abha Airport by the Iran-back Houthi militia.

The attack, which injured 12 people, has been widely condemned.

The coalition asked civilians not to gather around the targeted sites in the Yemeni capital.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

Tags:Houthi militiaHouthiSaudi ArabiaUAE

Via SyndiGate.info


