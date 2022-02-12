Coalition Continues to Attack Houthi Targets in Yemen

The Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen has struck targets in Sanaa, Al Ekhbariya reported early on Saturday.

The strikes came after Thursday’s drone attack on Saudi Arabia's Abha Airport by the Iran-back Houthi militia.

Organization of Islamic Cooperation has strongly condemned and denounced repeated hostilities of Houthi militia against territory of Saudi Arabiahttps://t.co/iGBNXSDYOZ — Radio Pakistan (@RadioPakistan) February 12, 2022

The attack, which injured 12 people, has been widely condemned.

The coalition asked civilians not to gather around the targeted sites in the Yemeni capital.

