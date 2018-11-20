Coalition Maintain Houthis Continue 'Violations' in Yemen

Houthi rebel fighters are seen outside of the residence of Yemen's former President Ali Abdullah Saleh in Sanaa. AFP/Mohammed Huwais

The Saudi-led Arab coalition to restore legitimacy in Yemen stated Monday that United Nations special envoy to Yemen Martin Griffiths had underlined before the Security Council the alliance’s support for a political solution the crisis.

Coalition spokesman Colonel Turki al-Maliki added that the Iran-backed Houthi militias were “continuing their violations in Yemen, ignoring international and humanitarian laws.”

The militias planted mines in various locations throughout the western port city of Hodeidah, he told a press conference in Riyadh.

He also accused them of blowing up a mosque in Hodeidah, adding that the coalition, national army and specialized teams had dismantled more than 200 mines in the Hajjah region during the past week.

Other Houthi crimes include the use of human shields, human trafficking and drug and arms smuggling, revealed Maliki.

In addition, he said that the economic quartet on Yemen, which includes Saudi Arabia, the Arab Emirates, the UK and United States, had met to discuss the conflict.

The gatherers agreed to take steps to improve Yemen’s economy, he stated.

On the field, he remarked that the legitimate forces were making advances in the eastern side of Taiz. Clashes were also ongoing in the al-Bayda front. The legitimate forces managed to liberate strategic locations in the Jabal Souran area.

The operations in Hodeidah were also ongoing, but at a “different pace” due to many factors, including ensuring the safety of civilians, Maliki said.

The Houthis, he added, are suffering from low morale given the legitimacy’s advances.

