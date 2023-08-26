Collision of Ukrainian fighter jets in midair leads to loss of 3 pilots

ALBAWABA - In a tragic incident, two Ukrainian military fighter jets were involved in a midair collision, resulting in the unfortunate demise of three skilled pilots.

The aircraft, identified as L-39 type fighter jets, were engaged in combat duties when the collision occurred. The incident has prompted a thorough investigation to determine the sequence of events that led to this heartbreaking occurrence.

The collision took place in the Zhytomyr region, marking a sorrowful chapter in Ukraine's aviation history. The Ukrainian Air Force Command issued an official statement confirming the incident and expressing condolences to the families and colleagues of the pilots who lost their lives.

Shutterstock

Among the fallen pilots is a distinguished aviator recognized by the call sign "JUICE," associated with the 40th Tactical Aviation Brigade. As Ukraine mourns this loss, the investigation remains ongoing, seeking to shed light on the factors that contributed to the tragedy.

This unfortunate incident underscores the risks inherent in military aviation and serves as a reminder of the dedication and sacrifice demonstrated by pilots in their commitment to national defense.