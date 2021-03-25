  1. Home
  3. Colombia: 45 Dead, 23 Injured in Mass Floods

Published March 25th, 2021 - 05:27 GMT
Mass floods in Colombia kill 45
Highlights
At least 23 people injured and 3 missing, says national disaster body

At least 45 people in Colombia have died in mass floods caused by excessive rains, the country’s national disaster body said Wednesday. 

The National Unit for Disaster Risk Management (UNGRD) reported that river flooding and landslides have occurred in many parts of the country since the start of the rainy season.

Another 23 people were injured and three people were missing.

As many as 3,451 families have been affected by mass floods while 36,000 people have been evacuated.


Colombia's main states of Antioquia, Valle del Cauca, Narino, Huila and Cundinamarca are the most affected parts of the country by the rainfall.

Authorities have urged the public to stay away from streams, waterways and riverbanks during the rainy season.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

