Confirming the demise of Prigozhin, Putin offers condolences following plane crash

ALBAWABA- Russian President Vladimir Putin has extended his condolences to the bereaved families affected by a plane crash in the Tver region, confirming the demise of Yevgeny Prigozhin.

Putin acknowledged that the Investigative Committee is actively probing the circumstances of the crash involving Prigozhin's aircraft, assuring that the investigation will reach completion.

During a statement, Putin disclosed that Prigozhin had recently returned from Africa. The President commemorated the contribution of the "Wagner" private military group in combating Nazism in Ukraine, emphasizing that their efforts will forever be remembered.

Describing Prigozhin as a "talented businessman," Putin conveyed that the investigation into the plane accident's cause is underway and that the process may require some time for comprehensive findings to be unveiled.

Putin confirms Wagner Chief Prigozhin's death: "I knew Prigozhin for a long time, from the early 1990s. He had a difficult path and made serious mistakes in his life. But he got results, for himself and when I asked him."




