Was Putin behind Prigozhin plane crash?

ALBAWABA - The crash of a plane carrying 10 individuals, including Yevgeny Prigozhin, head of the Wagner group, has sparked uncertainty about his well-being. While Prigozhin's name was listed on the plane manifest, his condition remains unknown. Founder Dmitry Utkin was also reportedly on board. A circulating video captures the tragic crash.

Yevgeniy Prigozhin, the head of Wagner Group, a Russian private military company, has recently surfaced in a video on Telegram, countering earlier notions of his absence. Despite this appearance, questions persist about the circumstances surrounding his recent activities and his potential ties to President Vladimir Putin.

Coincidentally, a video clip of Russian President Vladimir Putin declaring, "The only thing I can't forgive is betrayal," has been circulating alongside the news of Prigozhin's plane crash. This statement adds an eerie context to the situation, considering the complex dynamics within Russia's political and military circles.

Video of Putin saying the only thing he can't forgive is betrayal.pic.twitter.com/f6GwuyMuun — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) August 23, 2023

Yevgeniy Prigozhin, also known as "Putin's Chef" due to his catering company's involvement in Kremlin events, rose to prominence as the leader of Wagner Group. This private military organization gained notoriety for its covert operations, including its role in conflicts such as Ukraine and Syria.

Intriguingly, Prigozhin's absence coincided with his attempted mutiny near Moscow in June. His fighters briefly seized control of a military headquarters before reaching an agreement with Putin and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko to stand down. This event marked a turning point for Prigozhin, who had largely faded from public view since then.

🚨🧵 Likely false claims being made that Prigozhin of Wagner PMC was killed in a plane crash near Moscow in Tver. This stinks of Prigozhin's own plot to disappear.

1. Plane manifest listed Prigozhin as passenger - this is "evidence."

2. Two explosions heard in air before crash. pic.twitter.com/5fu1OUxDgE August 23, 2023

The Putin Connection

As speculation swirls, some social media users have begun to consider the possibility that Putin himself might have been involved in Prigozhin's sudden and mysterious demise. This theory gains traction due to Prigozhin's history of close ties to the Russian government, often acting as a conduit for Putin's interests.

Prigozhin's Wagner Group was widely believed to have received state funding, raising questions about his proximity to Putin's inner circle. Some suggest that Prigozhin's involvement in the mutiny might have strained his relationship with the president, potentially leading to a covert order for his elimination.

The Puzzle of Prigozhin's Disappearance

The circumstances surrounding Prigozhin's disappearance remain enigmatic. His recent video, in which he indicated Wagner Group's focus on Africa, offered little insight into his whereabouts. Experts are analyzing the video's details to uncover any potential clues about his location, but no concrete answers have emerged.

Do you think Vladimir Putin is behind the death of Wagner leader Prigozhin? pic.twitter.com/cLxBT6RdFh — Anonymous (@YourAnonOne) August 23, 2023

Could the Wagner Group be Involved?

With Prigozhin's close association with Wagner Group, another theory has emerged suggesting that the mercenary organization itself could be linked to his disappearance. Given the group's history of shadowy operations and covert maneuvers, it's not unthinkable that they might have played a role in silencing their own leader to protect their interests or due to internal conflicts.

As the mystery surrounding Yevgeniy Prigozhin's fate deepens, the world awaits official confirmation of what transpired. In the intricate world of Russian politics and clandestine operations, the truth may remain elusive for some time. Theories and speculations continue to circulate, leaving observers to ponder whether Putin's involvement or other factors are behind the enigma of Prigozhin's disappearance.