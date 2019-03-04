Congresswoman Ilhan Omar Slams Anti-Muslim Poster That Connected Her With 9/11

U.S. Congresswoman Ilhan Omar denounces anti-Muslim poster falsely connecting her with 9/11 attacks. (AFP/ File Photo)

An anti-Muslim poster falsely connecting US Rep. Ilhan Omar with the September 11 attacks has created controversy in the United States.

The poster at Friday's West Virginia Republican Day in the statehouse in the town of Charleston showed her and the burning twin towers in New York alongside the words: "Never forget - you said. I am the proof - you have forgotten."

Omar was elected last November, one of the first two Muslim women to have been elected to the US Congress.

"No wonder I am on the 'hitlist' of a domestic terrorist and 'Assassinate Ilhan Omar' is written on my local gas stations," she said about the poster.

"Look no further, the GOP's [Republican] anti-Muslim display likening me to a terrorist rocks in state capitols and no one is condemning them," the Minnesota Democrat added on Twitter.

West Virginia Republicans said they did not support hate speech and had told the exhibitor to remove the poster.

"Our party supports freedom of speech, but we do not endorse speech that advances intolerant and hateful views," West Virginia Republican Party Chairwoman Melody Potter wrote in a statement.

Many House delegates denounced the display just as the body convened. One lawmaker admitted to getting so mad that he kicked a House door open, which resulted in a doorkeeper being physically injured, according to the speaker of the House. Another delegate grew furious, saying he had heard a staffer make an anti-Muslim remark.

