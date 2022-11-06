COP27 kicks off in Egypt's Sharm El-Sheikh

The 2022 United Nations Climate Change Conference, commonly known as COP27, has kicked off today in the Egyptian city of Sharm El Sheikh.

The 27th UN Climate Change summit will be held between Nov. 6-18 in Sharm El Sheikh's Red Sea resort with the attendance of 100 heads of state and government including President Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron, and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

On 7-8 November during #COP27, the Sharm El Sheikh #Climate Implementation Summit will provide a platform of the highest level with a view of creating the much needed political momentum & unity around #climateaction at a difficult moment for the globe.#TogetherForImplementation pic.twitter.com/WEEkFBMw8e — COP27 (@COP27P) November 5, 2022

The opening of the COP27 will be held in Plenary Ramses. Alok Sharma, president of COP26, Sameh Shoukry, Egyptian minister of foreign affairs and president-designate of COP27, as well as Hoesung Lee, chair of the intergovernmental panel on climate change, are expected to be at the opening session, according to the UN.

Egypt's FM Sameh Shoukry received on Friday members of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change’s (UNFCCC) bureau.

Illuminations of COP27 were spotted on the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs building and Khafre Pyramid, one of the three ancient pyramids of Giza ahead of the UN Climate Change summit in Sharm El Sheikh

Illumination of the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs building with the word COP27 on the occasion of the Climate Change Conference in Sharm El-Sheikh @COP27P @UNFCCC pic.twitter.com/gXo9TDUoa5 — Egypt MFA Spokesperson (@MfaEgypt) November 5, 2022

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi said on COP27: "I deeply believe that COP27 is an opportunity to showcase unity against an existential threat that we can only overcome through concerted action and effective implementation."

According to the Egyptian president, Sharm El Sheikh has been committed to the green transformation adding that it has crossed major steps toward the adoption of sustainable accommodation, transportation, energy, waste management and tourism operations.

Sharm El Sheikh marks the 30th anniversary of the adoption of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change.

Droughts, heatwaves & floods have a devastating impact on food production.



The unfolding global food crisis cannot be stopped until nations manage the climate crisis.



At #COP27, leaders must commit to find climate solutions that can help stop & prevent hunger. — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) November 5, 2022

COP27 aims to unite the nations toward achieving the world's main objectives agreed upon under the Paris Agreement in France in 2015 to ensure a world with a better climate through emissions reduction. Last year's COP26 was held in Glasgow, Scotland, UK, from Oct. 31 to Nov. 13.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres has called on world leaders to join hands to find a solution to curb hunger at COP27. "Climate action must become the global priority we need it to be," he stated.