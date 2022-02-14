COVID-19 Cases Decline 19% Worldwide

COVID-19 is subsiding worldwide with a 1% weekly decline in deaths and 19% drop in cases as only Russia, Germany, Netherlands and South Korea set national daily marks among large nations in the past week.

With coronavirus waning and vaccine usage percentages rising, nations are dropping restrictions, including lockdowns and required mask wearing and social distancing.

In the past seven days, global cases increased 16,053,879 for a total of 412,089,674, according to tracking by Worldometers. Deaths, which lag a few weeks behind infections, increased to 72,744 for a total of 5,834,176. One week ago, the cases declined 15% and deaths went up 10%.

Cases hit a daily record of 3,803,734 Jan. 20, and it dropped Sunday to 1,494,795. On Dec. 13, it was down to 480,954. During the height of the Delta variant spike, cases reached 904,084 on April 29.

Deaths rose 5,722 Sunday and 13,032 Tuesday, the highest since late May last year, and a record 17,530 on Jan. 27 a year ago.

Since Omicron was first detected in South Africa on Nov. 24, most nations had set daily cases records.

But only a few big nations broke marks last week and they were spread around the world: Germany (247,128 Thursday), Russia (203,766 Saturday), Netherlands (189,377 Tuesday) and South Korea (56,425 Sunday).

South Korea reported 323,187 cases in the week and rose to 1,350,630, a 102% gain, with cases under 4,000 daily before the Omicron detection.

Other nations with recent daily cases records include United States 904,168, France 501,635, Italy 228,1279, Brazil 286,050, Britain 218,724, Spain at 161,688, Australia 153,968, Argentina 134,439, Turkey 111,157, Japan 100,949, Israel 83,739, Mexico 60,552, Canada 55,350, Greece 50,126.

Indonesia, with 278 million people, had been relatively immune from the spike, but cases rose 282,829 in one week, an increase of 89% from the prior week, for a total of 4,807,778 in 17th, including 44,526 Sunday a day after 55,209 with the record 56,715 in mid July last year during the Delta surge.

Other nations are returning to a sense of normalcy.

"As we get out of the full-blown pandemic phase of COVID-19, which we are certainly heading out of, these decisions will increasingly be made on a local level rather than centrally decided or mandated," Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told The Financial Times.

There is a "but."

"Everything I am saying is based on a big caveat," Fauci told the Washington Post. "We must be prepared for the eventuality that we might get a completely different variant that breaks through all of the protection that you get from prior infection."

This article is reproduced from its original source