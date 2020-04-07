COVID-19 Continues to Spread in The Middle East

Health authorities in several Arab countries confirmed new cases and deaths from the novel coronavirus Tuesday.

In Qatar, the Health Ministry said that over the past 24 hours, the number of infections had risen to 1,832 after 228 new cases were confirmed while 131 patients had recovered.

In Gaza, the Health Ministry said in a statement that one more person had tested positive for the virus, bringing the number total infections to 13, including six recoveries.

In Tunisia, the number of confirmed cases climbed to 596 with another 22 cases recorded.

Health authorities in war-battered Libya recorded one new coronavirus case, raising the total to 19.

In Morocco, the death toll climbed to 80 after 11 more deaths were recorded.

The number of confirmed cases in the country rose to 1,120, while recoveries reached 81.

In Egypt, seven more deaths were reported, bringing the total to 85.



Another 149 cases were also recorded, bringing the total to 1,322, while 259 people have recovered from the virus.

Since appearing in Wuhan, China last December, the novel coronavirus, officially known as COVID-19, has spread to at least 184 countries and regions, according to figures compiled by U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.

More than 1.3 million cases have been reported worldwide, with the global death toll topping 74,600 and over 276,600 recoveries.

This article has been adapted from its original source.