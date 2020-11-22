Covid-19 Infections in The US Jumps to Over 12 Million - Johns Hopkins

  1. Home
Published November 22nd, 2020 - 07:51 GMT
A member of the Guadalajara staff disinfects the stands before the start of the repechage football match of the Mexican Apertura tournament between Guadalajara and Necaxa at the Akron stadium in Guadalajara, Jalisco state, Mexico, on November 21, 2020, during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. Ulises Ruiz / AFP
Highlights
Maryland-based school records 12,019,960 cases, 255,414 deaths.

The number of people infected by the coronavirus in the US surpassed the 12 million mark Saturday, according to Johns Hopkins University. 

The Maryland-based school recorded 12,019,960 cases and 255,414 deaths.

The US continues to lead the world in infections and deaths.

The new figures come two days after the national public health institute recommended Americans delay travel plans and stay home during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

 

"Travel may increase your chance of getting and spreading COVID-19. Postponing travel and staying home is the best way to protect yourself and others this year," the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on its website.

The national holiday is celebrated on the fourth Thursday in November.

The state of Texas has the highest number of infections in the country with 1,117.583, followed by California with 1,098,061 and Florida with 923.418.

The first coronavirus case in the US was reported on Jan. 20 in Washington state.

Since originating in Wuhan, China last December, the pandemic has infected nearly 60 million people worldwide and killed 1.3 million.

This article has been adapted from its original source.   

Via SyndiGate.info


© Copyright Andolu Ajansi

