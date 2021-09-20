Covid Protocol: Jordan King to Address General Assembly in a Pre-recorded Speech

King Abdullah will address the UN General Assembly meeting in a pre-recorded speech on Wednesday.

The UN General Assembly meeting will witness the participation of a number of heads of states.

The majority of leaders will deliver recorded speeches due to the COVID protocol imposed by the UN.

A limited number of leaders and heads of delegations will address the session in-person.

The King returned to Jordan on Sunday after a working visit to the United States.

During the visit, King Abdullah met in New York with United Nations Secretary General António Guterres, International Rescue Committee President and CEO David Miliband and representatives of Arab American and international and US Jewish organisations.

His Majesty also met with a group of leading businesspeople from various sectors, including tourism, investment and industry, according to a Royal Court statement.

