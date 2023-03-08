Cyclone Freddy hits Mozambique second time

ALBAWABA The death toll from Cyclone Freddy's second coming to Madagascar climbed to eight on Tuesday, as the storm strengthened while moving towards Mozambique, authorities said.

Cyclone Freddy: Deadly storm set to hit Mozambique a second time https://t.co/LCOdhyr2ob — BBC Science News (@BBCScienceNews) March 8, 2023



The UN's World Meteorological Organization said that Freddy, which began life off north-western Australia in the first week in February, was set to become the longest-lasting tropical cyclone on record.

BREAKING: Tropical cyclone #Freddy -- which formed 31 days ago -- has become the longest-lived tropical storm on record globally - surpassing hurricane-typhoon John in 1994. It's set to hit Mozambique for a second time later this week.https://t.co/5cNAMgF3cM — Capital Weather Gang (@capitalweather) March 7, 2023



With wind gusts of up to 180 kph, the cyclone was in the Mozambique Channel around 250 kilometers (150 miles) northwest of the coastal city of Toliara, On Tuesday afternoon.

In total at least 15 people have died in Madagascar since Freddy struck the first time in late February, bringing strong winds and torrential rains.

