Cyclone Freddy hits Mozambique second time

Published March 8th, 2023 - 11:08 GMT
Madagascar destroyed in the aftermath of cyclone Freddy in Mananjary on February 23, 2023
(Photo by JOSÉ LESOA / AFP)

ALBAWABA The death toll from Cyclone Freddy's second coming to Madagascar climbed to eight on Tuesday, as the storm strengthened while moving towards Mozambique, authorities said.


The UN's World Meteorological Organization said that Freddy, which began life off north-western Australia in the first week in February, was set to become the longest-lasting tropical cyclone on record.


With wind gusts of up to 180 kph, the cyclone was in the Mozambique Channel around 250 kilometers (150 miles) northwest of the coastal city of Toliara, On Tuesday afternoon.
In total at least 15 people have died in Madagascar since Freddy struck the first time in late February, bringing strong winds and torrential rains.
 

