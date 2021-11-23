Daughter of Malcolm X Found Dead in NYC House

  1. Home
Malikah Shabazz is the youngest of Malcolm X six daughters
Malikah Shabazz is the youngest of the civil rights activist's six daughters.
The daughter of  Malcolm X, Malikah Shabazz, was found dead inside her Brooklyn home in New York (NYPD) on Monday evening, the New York Police Department reported to CNN.

According to New York police, Malikah Shabazz's daughter has found her 56-year-old mother unconscious at about 4:40 p.m. But, they added that so far the death seems to be due to a natural cause.

Several human rights activists and public figures have shared condolences after hearing the news about Malcolm X's daughter including the daughter of Martin Luther King Jr and American minister Bernice King.


At first, people suspected that Shabazz was murdered as Malcolm X's convicted killers — Muhammad Aziz and the late Khalil Islam — were exonerated last week. However, NYPD denied the allegations saying it is probably a natural cause. 

Malcolm X was an African-American Muslim minister, human rights activist and a well-known public figure during the civil rights movement. A spokesman for the Nation of Islam until 1964, he was a vocal advocate for Black empowerment and the promotion of Islam within the Black community.

