  3. Deadly Attack Kills 41 in Burkina Faso

Published December 26th, 2021 - 09:28 GMT
ALBAWABA - Forty-one are killed in a deadly attack in Burkina Faso.

Its breaking news being covered on the social media. AFP has reported the attack.

This is part of escalating violence in the region that has resulted in thousands of deaths.


 


