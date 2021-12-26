Deadly Attack Kills 41 in Burkina Faso

ALBAWABA - Forty-one are killed in a deadly attack in Burkina Faso.
Its breaking news being covered on the social media. AFP has reported the attack.
#BREAKING Attack in Burkina Faso kills 41: government pic.twitter.com/PJIvCfpiN4— AFP News Agency (@AFP) December 26, 2021
This is part of escalating violence in the region that has resulted in thousands of deaths.
Burkina Faso declares two days of mourning after 41 militia members killed
The killings come amid escalating violence in the region, where a four-year extremist insurgency has resulted in thousands of deaths#BreakingNews pic.twitter.com/iYywlBdjvq
