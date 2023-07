ALBAWABA- Syrian media reports a tragic incident in the Sayyidah Zainab area of the Damascus countryside, where a car bomb explosion has resulted in casualties and injuries.

Explosion in Seyede Zeynab area of ​​Damascus, Syria.



Moments ago, a car bomb exploded in Damascus near Shrine of Lady Zeynab among people mourning for Muharram. There are martyrs and injured people. More details will be shared soon pic.twitter.com/zSkOhqVdPT — Spriter Team (@SpriterTeam) July 27, 2023

The incident occurred on the eve of Ashura, a significant day of mourning for the Shiite community. Details are still emerging, and authorities are responding to the situation.