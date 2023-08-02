Deadly police raids on Brazilian drug gangs claim 43 lives

  1. Home
Published August 2nd, 2023 - 06:07 GMT
Policemen making arrest of criminals in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil. December 30, 2016. (Shutterstock)
Highlights
During the operation, 58 people were arrested, and the police seized 385kg of narcotics and firearms.

ALBAWABA- In a series of recent police operations in Brazil, the death toll has risen dramatically, with 43 suspects killed across three states

In São Paulo state, clashes during the five-day Operation Shield resulted in the death of 14 suspects, while in Bahia, 19 suspects have been killed since Friday.

 In Rio de Janeiro's Complexo da Penha area, at least 10 individuals were killed as the police engaged in a shoot-out. Local reports indicated that a drug trafficking kingpin and a trafficker were among the 10 killed.

The operation in Complexo da Penha was based on intelligence suggesting a meeting of drug trafficking ringleaders would take place in the area.

 Eyewitnesses reported hearing gunshots and witnessing clashes between heavily armed gang members and the police. 

However, in São Paulo state operation was triggered after a special forces police officer was killed in the coastal town of Guarujá. During the operation, 58 people were arrested, and the police seized 385kg of narcotics and firearms.
 

