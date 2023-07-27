Kuwaiti-Qatari joint operation foils smuggling attempt of a million Captagon drugs

ALBAWABA- The Kuwaiti authorities announced on Thursday that security authorities successfully thwarted an attempt to smuggle approximately one million pills of the notorious drug "Captagon" into the country. The smuggling operation involved three individuals of Arab nationality and was carried out in collaboration with security authorities in Qatar.

As per the statement from the Kuwaiti Ministry of Interior, the smuggling plot was skillfully foiled at Shuwaikh Port, where the pills were ingeniously concealed within a shipment seemingly comprising cement building materials. The crafty subterfuge employed by the smugglers made their efforts all the more insidious and challenging to detect.

The Criminal Security Sector, in a commendable display of coordination, collaborated seamlessly with the General Customs Administration and Qatar's Drug Control in thwarting this dangerous smuggling enterprise. Their joint efforts played an instrumental role in ensuring that the illegal narcotics did not reach the hands of potential users.

Notably, a former consultant at the Criminal Information Center for Drug Control in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), emphasized the gravity of the challenge faced by Gulf countries. He stated that they are contending with a "systematic and fierce" campaign designed to inundate the region with drugs, with Captagon being a particular focus.

The high volume of Captagon seizures in recent years across GCC countries suggests a concerted and deliberate targeting by drug production and smuggling networks. These unscrupulous networks exploit security vulnerabilities in neighboring countries, attempting to ensnare Gulf youth by adding toxic and dangerous chemicals to the drug, exacerbating the already grave risks it poses.