Deadly rocket strike in Kramatorsk: 11 Lives lost

ALBAWABA - In a devastating event, the city of Kramatorsk in eastern Ukraine became the target of a deadly rocket attack, resulting in the loss of 11 lives, including three innocent children. The assault, believed to be orchestrated by Russia, left at least 61 individuals wounded, with harrowing reports emerging of an eight-month-old baby and three foreigners among the injured.

The strike occurred on Tuesday evening at approximately 7:30 PM local time, and its impact was felt not only by the lives it claimed but also by the severe damage inflicted on a restaurant and a nearby shopping mall.

Heartbreakingly, the victims included twin sisters aged 14 and a 17-year-old girl, whose futures were abruptly cut short by this senseless act of violence.

Rescue and search operations are currently underway, as authorities tirelessly work to locate any survivors amidst the rubble. In a significant development, the Ukrainian Prosecutor's Office has announced the apprehension of a local resident who is suspected of potentially aiding Russian forces in targeting the restaurant during this horrific attack.

The Kremlin spokesperson, Dmitry Peskov, has reiterated Russia's claim that their military actions solely target military-related objectives, while denying any direct involvement in this tragic incident.

Arnaud De Decker, a brave Belgian journalist, recounted his close encounter with the tragedy, having been present at the restaurant just moments before the strike. Reflecting on the catastrophic aftermath, De Decker shared the distressing sounds of trapped individuals crying out for help from beneath the debris.

Given the popularity of the restaurant, which attracted soldiers, journalists, and volunteers, concerns mount that the death toll may rise further. The international community stands united in condemnation of this heinous act, as investigations continue into the full extent of the attack and its lasting repercussions.