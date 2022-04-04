Deadly Rockslide Kills 14 in Oman

At least 14 people were killed in a rockslide in the northwest of Oman, the country’s civil defense authority said on Sunday.

Five people were also injured in the rockslide, which took place on March 27 in a quarry in Al-Dhahiran province, the Civil Defense and Ambulance Authority (CDAA) said in a statement.

The statement said five workers trapped in the quarry were rescued.

The CDAA, however, did not give details about the nationalities of the victims. Local media, however, suggested that at least six of the victims were Asians.

Such landslides are typically caused by the infiltration of groundwater, which sends the rain-loosened earth and rock roaring down.