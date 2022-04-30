Deadly West Bank Attack After Day of Violence in Jerusalem (AFP)

A Palestinian man and an Israeli guard were killed in separate West Bank incidents following violence on Friday between Palestinians and Israeli police at Jerusalem's flashpoint Al-Aqsa mosque.

The guard was attacked at the entrance of the Ariel settlement, the army said, adding that they were pursuing the "terrorists."

The Islamist Hamas movement hailed the killing as a "heroic operation," with spokesman Hazem Qassem declaring it a response to the "attacks on Al-Aqsa," the mosque which has been one of the focal points for weeks of violence.

The Palestinian Red Crescent said 42 people had been hurt at the site, which is venerated by Muslims and Jews.

Meanwhile, Israeli forces killed a Palestinian man overnight Friday in the north of the occupied West Bank, according to the Palestinian health ministry.

The man, in his 20s, was shot in the chest during an Israeli army operation in the town of Azzun, the ministry said in a statement.

Israeli police released footage that showed young men on the Al-Aqsa compound hurling stones and fireworks in Friday's early hours. Officers entered the site at dawn.

A police statement said they went in to contain "rioters and lawbreakers," some of whom were trying to throw stones down towards the Western Wall, the sacred Jewish site below Al-Aqsa.

Police said officers used "riot dispersal means" to contain the unrest and that two people had been arrested, one for throwing stones and the other one for "inciting the mob."

An AFP journalist said Israeli police fired rubber-coated bullets while a witness said they also used tear gas.

An uneasy calm had been restored at the compound following the unrest that surrounded morning prayers, but tensions remained high.