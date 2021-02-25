Dealing With The Virus: Jordan State Employees to Work at 30% Capacity

Jordan’s prime minister instructed all ministries, government and public institutions to operate at 30 percent capacity only, state news agency Petra reported.

The new rule will be implemented as of Sunday, February 28 in order to curb the spread of coronavirus, report added.

Institutions which require more workers to function properly will be allowed to operate at 50 percent capacity.



The report said the decision comes in light of the increased number of COVID-19 cases.

As of Wednesday, Jordan has reported a total of 376,441 cases since the start of the pandemic, 341,021 recovered patients and 4,611 deaths.

This article has been adapted from its original source.