Death Toll in Haiti Earthquake Hits 2,189

Published August 19th, 2021 - 06:00 GMT
Death toll in Haiti from powerful earthquake up to 2,189.
The Church St Anne is seen completely destroyed by the earthquake in Chardonnieres, Haiti on August 18, 2021. The death toll from a 7.2 magnitude earthquake that struck Haiti has risen to 1,941, the Caribbean nation's civil protection agency said Tuesday, as a tropical storm brought torrential downpours on survivors already coping with catastrophe. (Photo by Reginald LOUISSAINT JR / AFP)
More than 12,200 people injured after 7.2 magnitude quake hit country Saturday, says civil defense agency

At least 2,189 people are dead and more than 12,200 injured after a 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck Haiti, the country’s civil defense agency said Wednesday. 

The epicenter of Saturday’s quake was 12 kilometers (7.5 miles) northeast of Saint-Louis-du-Sud at a depth of 10 kilometers (6 miles).

The earthquake left some 30,000 families homeless, according to the authorities.


The country, which has suffered huge devastation and tremors, has called for international help.

One of the world’s most deadly earthquakes in the last century occurred in Haiti on Jan. 12, 2010.

According to official figures, 316,000 people died and 300,000 were injured in the magnitude-7.0 quake that struck the south of the country.

Around 1.3 million people were left homeless in the aftermath.

