Death Toll in Haiti Earthquake Hits 2,189

At least 2,189 people are dead and more than 12,200 injured after a 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck Haiti, the country’s civil defense agency said Wednesday.

BREAKING: Haiti earthquake death toll now at 2,189 — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) August 19, 2021

The epicenter of Saturday’s quake was 12 kilometers (7.5 miles) northeast of Saint-Louis-du-Sud at a depth of 10 kilometers (6 miles).

The earthquake left some 30,000 families homeless, according to the authorities.



The country, which has suffered huge devastation and tremors, has called for international help.

One of the world’s most deadly earthquakes in the last century occurred in Haiti on Jan. 12, 2010.

According to official figures, 316,000 people died and 300,000 were injured in the magnitude-7.0 quake that struck the south of the country.

Around 1.3 million people were left homeless in the aftermath.