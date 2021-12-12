Death Toll in Kentucky Tornado May Hit 100

  1. Home
Published December 12th, 2021 - 07:14 GMT
Kentucky tornado death toll may reach 100
Dozens of devastating tornadoes roared through five US states overnight, leaving more than 80 people dead Saturday in what President Joe Biden said was "one of the largest" storm outbreaks in history. (Photo by Gunnar Word / AFP)
State of emergency declared in southeastern US state, immediate federal emergency declaration expected

The death toll from tornadoes that attacked the southeastern US state of Kentucky overnight will "probably end up closer to 70-100 lost lives," according to the governor, Saturday.

Describing the area as "devastated," Andy Beshear told a press briefing that multiple counties were affected by strong winds while Mayfield was one of the hardest-hit cities.

He also said that storms collapsed the roof of a candle factory, resulting in mass casualties.

 

Earlier, the governor said at least 50 people were believed to have died due to the tornadoes.

They particularly hit Graves County of Kentucky late Friday.

Meanwhile, Beshear declared a state of emergency after the tornadoes and submitted a request to President Joe Biden's administration for an immediate federal emergency declaration.

According to the governor, 181 national guardsmen have been deployed to the affected zones for search, extractions and debris clearance.

