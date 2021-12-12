Death Toll in Kentucky Tornado May Hit 100

The death toll from tornadoes that attacked the southeastern US state of Kentucky overnight will "probably end up closer to 70-100 lost lives," according to the governor, Saturday.

Some of the worst destruction from the Kentucky tornado was centered in Mayfield, a town of nearly 10,000 people. At least 110 people were huddled inside a candle factory in the area when a tornado ripped through. https://t.co/1VRJZXLBWw pic.twitter.com/Mh3i3oEzZa — The New York Times (@nytimes) December 11, 2021

Describing the area as "devastated," Andy Beshear told a press briefing that multiple counties were affected by strong winds while Mayfield was one of the hardest-hit cities.

He also said that storms collapsed the roof of a candle factory, resulting in mass casualties.

Earlier, the governor said at least 50 people were believed to have died due to the tornadoes.

They particularly hit Graves County of Kentucky late Friday.

Meanwhile, Beshear declared a state of emergency after the tornadoes and submitted a request to President Joe Biden's administration for an immediate federal emergency declaration.

According to the governor, 181 national guardsmen have been deployed to the affected zones for search, extractions and debris clearance.

