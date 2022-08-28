Death Toll in Pakistan Floods Surpass 1,000

At least 1,033 people were killed in the latest floods that crashed in Pakistan causing buildings to collapse and forcing thousands to leave their homes for a safer place, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) reported.

The country's NDMA added that in the past 24 hours, 119 people were killed in the latest floods that are still ongoing in some parts of the country.

#Palestine 🇵🇸 #PakistanFloods 🇵🇰

From #Gaza to #Pakistan

I watched the news in Pakistan,It's unfortunate to see floods that destroyed many buildings&killed more than 1000.💔

For all my friends&my followers who are in Pakistan how are you ?

I hope all of you &your families be fine pic.twitter.com/s2zW7FlNXK — Islam Essa🇵🇸#Gaza🙋‍♀️👑 (@IslamEssa_Gaza) August 27, 2022

Food aid is being distributed to those who are affected by the latest floods that crashed the country causing the death of over 1000 people and destroying many buildings. At least 40,000 people received food and 'initial life survival' assistance.

Shocking videos of the floods from different areas in Pakistan have been crashing on the social media under the hashtags "#PakistanFloods and #باكستان_تستغيث - Pakistan needs help". Videos included collapsing buildings due to floods and Pakistan Army and rescue services trying to save as many lives as possible.

According to reports, the latest floods in Pakistan have affected more than 33 million people nationwide as it is considered the worst natural disaster in decades.

Afghan defense ministry's helicopter pilots saving people in flooded areas pic.twitter.com/onnxvQQYdd — Muzlims Posting Their W's (@MuzlimsPostingW) August 27, 2022

A video of a Muslim child has also gone viral as the young boy was seen praying after the floods attacked and crashed his entire village.

Multiple countries, including the US, UK, and UAE, have sent aid to Pakistan following the disaster but much more funds are still needed, an interior ministry official said to BBC.