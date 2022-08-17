  1. Home
  3. Floods Kills 52 People in Sudan

Published August 17th, 2022 - 08:48 GMT
Sudan
A boy runs in flood water following heavy rain in Sudan's capital Khartoum, on August 13, 2022. (Photo by ASHRAF SHAZLY / AFP)

Sudanese authorities stated that more than 52 people have died as a result of the torrential rains which have flooded various states throughout Sudan.

The torrential downpour, which usually occurs between May and October, has also resulted in 25 injuries as well as the destruction of thousands of homes, much-needed infrastructure, and agricultural lands, said the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).

In a press statement, the spokesperson for the National Council for Civil Defence of the Sudanese Police, Brig Abdeljalil Rahim, described the flooding as a "chronic problem that remote cities and villages were in constant fear of." He also warned of the heavy rain expected to fall this month, adding that the damage to farming lands by torrential rain is said to have destroyed an estimated 540 acres.


Tags:United NationsSudanFloodsFlood

