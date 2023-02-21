6 dead in Turkey latest earthquake

ALBAWABA - At least six people were killed and 294 others were injured in Turkey from two earthquakes that struck its south and northern Syria.

The death toll adds to the more than 47,000 people who were killed in a massive 7.8-magnitude quake that struck the same area in Turkey and Syria on Feb. 6.

Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said the 294 people who were injured in Monday evening's earthquake includes 18 who were seriously hurt and transported to hospitals in Adana and Dortyol.

Dashcam footage of today's earthquake in Turkiye.



Syria’s state news agency SANA reported that an additional six people were injured in the northern commercial hub of Aleppo. It attributed the injuries on falling debris, but did not refer to any deaths.

Two earthquakes, measuring 6.4 and 5.8 on the Richter scale, hit Turkey and Syria late Monday. The quakes were felt in neighboring Jordan and Lebanon and the remaining parts of Syria.