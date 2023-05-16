  1. Home
  Death toll in Sudan war rises to 822



Published May 16th, 2023 - 08:34 GMT
Sudan
Smoke billows in the distance in Khartoum amid ongoing fighting between the forces of two rival generals, on May 15, 2023. (Photo by AFP)

ALBAWABA - Sudan doctors syndicate announced that the death toll jumped to 822 civilians after a month of the war in Sudan. 

Fighting in Sudan erupted on April 15 between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF), led by Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, and the paramilitary group Rapid Support Forces (RSF), led by Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, commonly known as Hemedti.

Despite several truces and ceasefire deals reached by RSF and SAF, fighting continued and deals were breached several times.

The death toll is still expected to increase as both warring parties refuse to back down to put an end to the deadly war or offer concessions.

Hundreds of thousands of people were displaced to neighboring countries since the fighting broke out in Khartoum about a month ago, meanwhile, hundreds of thousands of others were displaced inside the country.

Tags:SudanWarKhartoum

