Sudan conflict: a month later

ALBAWABA - A month since the eruption of conflict in the streets of Khartoum, with no ending to the brutal fights in sight.

On April 15, brutal fights broke out between then-allies, the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF), led by Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, and the paramilitary group Rapid Support Forces (RSF), led by Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, commonly known as Hemedti, in power struggle over who will be in charge.

The World Health Organization reported that more than 600 people, civilians included, have been killed in the month-long crisis and thousands are injured. Death toll still climbs as both parties refuse to back down to put an end to the bloodshed in the streets of Khartoum.

After evacuating their people, the world has already forgotten Sudan, but the ugly war between two power hungry generals continues! pic.twitter.com/bkJinqGsZW — Ashok Swain (@ashoswai) May 12, 2023

U.S.-Saudi mediation talks have been hosted in the Saudi city of Jeddah with the presence of several representatives of both warring parties, with a humanitarian truce being on top of the agenda. However, both parties showed no interest in reaching an agreement.

Hundreds of thousands have been displaced, some fled to neighboring countries like Egypt, Chad and the Central African Republic. Many others are still stuck in their homes in Khartoum, praying to find a way out of what seems like a never-ending war.

Multiple ceasefires have been announced and breached as the power tussle continues between Abel Fattah al-Burhan and Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo.

Both military men were once allies and played a huge role in the 2021 military coup, which ousted Omar al-Bashir after 28 years of ruling.

The war sparked after a disagreement over melting the RSF into the military forces before what was planned to hand the ruling over to civilians.