  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Decree Signed by Putin to Facilitating Ukrainians to Get Russian Citizenship

Decree Signed by Putin to Facilitating Ukrainians to Get Russian Citizenship

Published July 12th, 2022 - 05:52 GMT
Russian Citizenship
A woman sits in front of her building, which has been partialy destroyed after a Russian missile hit on a four-storey residential building in Chasiv Yar, Bakhmut District, eastern Ukraine, on July 10, 2022. (Photo by MIGUEL MEDINA / AFP)
Highlights
Decree enables all citizens of Ukraine to obtain Russian citizenship through simplified procedure

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday signed a decree, extending a simplified procedure for all residents of Ukraine to obtain Russian citizenship. 

Also ReadUkrainians Under Putin's Controlled Areas Allegedly Apply for Russian PassportsUkrainians Under Putin's Controlled Areas Allegedly Apply for Russian Passports

The decree, published on the government portal, enables all Ukrainian citizens, as well as “stateless persons permanently residing” in Ukraine to obtain Russian citizenship through a simplified procedure.

On May 25, Putin signed a decree easing Russian citizenship rules for residents of Ukraine's Kherson and Zaporizhzhya regions.

 

Tags:Russian CitizenshipRussiaCitizenshipUkraineWar

Via SyndiGate.info


© Copyright Andolu Ajansi

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...