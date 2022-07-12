Decree Signed by Putin to Facilitating Ukrainians to Get Russian Citizenship

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday signed a decree, extending a simplified procedure for all residents of Ukraine to obtain Russian citizenship.

NEWS here in Moscow



President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree offering Russian citizenship to all Ukrainians.



Kwashuba🔥 lahamba lonke izwe! pic.twitter.com/o5MJ4x0Ofy — Sphithiphithi Evaluator (@_AfricanSoil) July 11, 2022

The decree, published on the government portal, enables all Ukrainian citizens, as well as “stateless persons permanently residing” in Ukraine to obtain Russian citizenship through a simplified procedure.

On May 25, Putin signed a decree easing Russian citizenship rules for residents of Ukraine's Kherson and Zaporizhzhya regions.