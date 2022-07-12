Decree Signed by Putin to Facilitating Ukrainians to Get Russian Citizenship

Highlights
Decree enables all citizens of Ukraine to obtain Russian citizenship through simplified procedure
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday signed a decree, extending a simplified procedure for all residents of Ukraine to obtain Russian citizenship.
NEWS here in Moscow— Sphithiphithi Evaluator (@_AfricanSoil) July 11, 2022
President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree offering Russian citizenship to all Ukrainians.
Kwashuba🔥 lahamba lonke izwe! pic.twitter.com/o5MJ4x0Ofy
The decree, published on the government portal, enables all Ukrainian citizens, as well as “stateless persons permanently residing” in Ukraine to obtain Russian citizenship through a simplified procedure.
On May 25, Putin signed a decree easing Russian citizenship rules for residents of Ukraine's Kherson and Zaporizhzhya regions.
Via SyndiGate.info
© Copyright Andolu Ajansi