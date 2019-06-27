Democrats are Not Picking a Fight Straight Away

At the first debate for the 2020 presidential primary for Democratic voters on Wednesday night, candidates appeared cautious, with most of them spelling out their own vision and not picking up fight with President Donald Trump.

The next 10 candidates, including heavyweights ex-Vice President Joe Biden and Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, will debate on Thursday night.

Of all the candidates, the Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren responded to questions with clarity and consistency, making her an immediate favorite.

Her response to a question about the economy drew applauses and energized the crowd.

Asked, if the economy is really doing bad at a time when the polls suggest 71% of Americans, and 60 % of Democrats think the economy is improving, Warren replied: "Who is this economy really working for?"





"It is doing great for a thinner and thinner slice at the top," she said, adding that it is the giant drug and oil companies and private persons, reaping the benefits and not the American people.

She said making giant companies richer was only "corruption, pure and simple".

Former U.S. Housing Secretary Julian Castro raised the issue of migrants dying at the border, recalling the image of a drowned father and daughter from El Salvador. “It is heart breaking and should also piss us all off," he said.

The New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, highlighted income disparity in the U.S., making a good first impression on the audience. Senator Amy Klobuchar talked mostly about women's rights and slack gun policies in the country.

Senator Cory Booker's promise to fight against the gun lobbies and also to protect transgender people got significant attention.

Beto O'rourke, who drew national attention after a narrow loss to Republican Ted Cruz in a 2018 Texas Senate race, spoke in Spanish for three minutes, stunning other candidates. He, however, appeared nervous, sweating and displayed excessive body language.

The television network MSNBC, which Trump calls 'fake news', had to cut the debate, due to a technical snag. The first Democratic debate did not create any instant winner. All eyes are now on the second debate Thursday night.

This article has been adapted from its original source.