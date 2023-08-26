Denmark proposes law to ban Quran burning

ALBAWABA - Responding to the escalating outrage sparked by Quran burning incidents, Denmark's government has taken a proactive stance by drafting a new law aimed at curbing such disrespectful acts. The proposed legislation, expected to be presented in the parliament, seeks to put an end to any form of inappropriate behavior towards religious objects.

In the aftermath of international condemnation following instances of Quran burning, Denmark has swiftly moved to address the issue with the drafting of this law, signaling its commitment to protecting religious sensitivities.

The timeline for when the draft law will be officially introduced in parliament remains to be determined. With the parliamentary landscape consisting of 179 seats, the governing coalition, comprised of three parties, commands 88 seats. An additional four members, representing Denmark's semi-autonomous regions of Greenland and the Faroe Islands, have aligned themselves with the government's position. This collective support totals 92 seats, securing a significant majority.

Danish government has presented a bill to put an end to publicly burn the Quran, the Bible or the Torah.



Denmark's law minister announced that the Quran burner will be punished with up to two years in prison.https://t.co/NThFQs5W4c August 25, 2023

The act of Quran burning has been met with widespread condemnation, particularly in Denmark and neighboring countries like Sweden. Denmark's diplomatic envoys have faced calls from host nations' foreign ministries, where these actions have been criticized and denounced.

The proposed legislation, if passed, could potentially criminalize any form of disrespect or harm directed towards religious artifacts. Offenders could face penalties, including fines or imprisonment for up to two years, underscoring the seriousness of the issue.

Minister of Justice Peter Hummelgaard, speaking at a press conference, highlighted that the proposed law's primary goal is to "prohibit inappropriate behavior towards religious artifacts within a community." Hummelgaard further clarified that the legislation aims to prevent incidents such as burning or defacement of religious objects in public spaces, ensuring the sanctity of religious symbols and sentiments.