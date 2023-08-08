Israeli soldier recites Quran, stirs controversy

ALBAWABA - A video of an Israeli soldier reciting some verses from the Quran was shared on social media igniting massive debate.

The 34-second footage was shared on Reddit by a user called u/Abdelrahmana1099 with the caption: "My brain isn't raining" as a way to describe his shock over the video of the Israeli soldier.

The video gained huge interaction where many people expressed the same reaction of shock after they saw the Israeli soldier saying verses from the Quran.

Many conspiracy theories emerged regarding the video where some claimed that the soldier could be an Arab man who joined the Israeli army while others said that he could have just memorized them for no reason. Furthermore, others said it is a plan by the Israeli army to make their forces memorize Quran to detect Muslims during raids.

A person wrote: "He's probably an Arab, or a Bedouin."

Another Reddit commented: "I’ve seen videos of Israelis singing fluent Persian. That doesn’t mean Iran and Israel are friends."

Nevertheless, some said that the Israeli soldier is working at Al-Aqsa Mosque so he tends to hear loads of Quran and that made him memorize it. "He’s at the Masjid Al-Aqsa blocking Muslims from entering to let in Zionists. He hears the Quran and Azan every day because of the oppression he’s part of," the netizen added.

The video starts showing the Israeli soldier reciting some verses from the Quran and when he stops the person who's capturing the video said: "Wow wow, so you know some Quran."

The Israeli soldier questioned: "This is Quran?" The video man answered: "Yes yes but do you know the Azan (The Islamic Call to Prayer)?"

The Israeli soldier paused for a while before the man behind the camera reminded him of it.