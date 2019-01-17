Denmark Suspends Arms Sales to UAE

Danish Foreign Minister Anders Samuelsen (Twitter)

Denmark suspended arms sales to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for its role in the humanitarian crisis in Yemen, according to local media reports on Thursday.

Foreign Minister Anders Samuelsen made the announcement at parliament, saying his ministry informed the directorate general of security, demanding to halt arms export permits for the UAE, local daily Information reported.

Since 2015, Saudi Arabia and several of its Arab allies -- including the UAE -- have waged a massive military campaign against the Houthis, who had overrun much of Yemen one year earlier.

Denmark had also suspended arms sales to Saudi Arabia in November for the kingdom’s role in the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi and the humanitarian crisis in Yemen.

This article has been adapted from its original source.